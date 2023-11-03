icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel’s incursion into Gaza — Live Updates
3 Nov, 2023 16:11
HomeRussia & FSU

Russian prosecutor refuses to designate Hamas as ‘terrorists’ – media

Officials reportedly explained that there is no legal basis for such a designation
Russian prosecutor refuses to designate Hamas as ‘terrorists’ – media
Palestinian Hamas militants © Getty Images / Chris McGrath

Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office has refused to designate Palestinian militant group Hamas as a terrorist organization, according to the Mash Telegram channel. Officials had been asked to take measures against the movement due to its actions in Israel.

According to Mash, the Prosecutor General’s Office explained its decision by noting that there has never been a criminal case launched on Russian territory against any member of Hamas.

“This means that it would be wrong to recognize the Palestinian movement as terrorist,” officials reportedly told the Telegram channel.

The response came after Ivan Melnikov, vice president of the Russian branch of the International Committee for the Defense of Human Rights, sent a formal appeal to Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov, demanding that Hamas be designated as a terrorist organization. Melnikov cited the killing of “at least 900 civilians” by Hamas, including Russians, and the taking of large numbers of hostages of all ages.

Despite not officially designating Hamas as a terrorist movement, Russia has condemned the militant group’s October 7 attack on Israel, which left some 1,400 Israelis dead. Russian President Vladimir Putin described the incident as a “terrorist attack.” 

Israel’s Gaza operations not ‘self-defense’ – Moscow
Read more
Israel’s Gaza operations not ‘self-defense’ – Moscow

At the same time, Moscow has been critical of Israel’s retaliatory airstrikes on Gaza, which have so far killed some 9,000 people, according to Palestinian officials.

Last week, Putin stressed that the “horrible events currently unfolding in Gaza... cannot be justified by anything,” while arguing that Israel’s actions in the Palestinian enclave are inflaming the conflict. 

Moscow has repeatedly called for a ceasefire in Gaza and has emphasized the importance of maintaining contact with both sides in the hope of finding a fair and peaceful solution to the decades-long issue.

Putin is also among those to have consistently backed a two-state solution based on the decisions of the UN Security Council.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, meanwhile, has stressed that instability in the region cannot be resolved “without the creation of a Palestinian state through negotiations.” Until then, there will always be a threat to Israel, he added.

Top stories

RT Features

France is out, who is in? African countries are building a new security order
France is out, who is in? African countries are building a new security order FEATURE
The Art of the Cold War: How the CIA employed its ‘wonder culture weapon’ to fight the USSR
The Art of the Cold War: How the CIA employed its ‘wonder culture weapon’ to fight the USSR FEATURE
No more culture wars? Corporate America is finally realizing that getting ‘woke’ is bad for business
No more culture wars? Corporate America is finally realizing that getting ‘woke’ is bad for business FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

France is out, who is in? African countries are building a new security order
France is out, who is in? African countries are building a new security order FEATURE
The Art of the Cold War: How the CIA employed its ‘wonder culture weapon’ to fight the USSR
The Art of the Cold War: How the CIA employed its ‘wonder culture weapon’ to fight the USSR FEATURE
No more culture wars? Corporate America is finally realizing that getting ‘woke’ is bad for business
No more culture wars? Corporate America is finally realizing that getting ‘woke’ is bad for business FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: 'Mass casualties'
0:00
28:21
Baltic Paradise: Preserving the unique ecosystems of Kaliningrad
0:00
24:45
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies