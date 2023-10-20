icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Violent Israel-Palestine escalation: Live updates
20 Oct, 2023 13:11
HomeRussia & FSU

Kremlin blasts Biden’s Putin-Hamas comparison

The US president was attempting to cover up Washington’s failed anti-Russian policy, Dmitry Peskov has claimed
Kremlin blasts Biden’s Putin-Hamas comparison
President Joe Biden speaks from the Oval Office on October 19, 2023 ©  Jonathan Ernst / Pool via AP

US President Joe Biden’s comments linking Russian leader Vladimir Putin and the atrocities committed by Palestinian militant group Hamas were unworthy of his office, the Kremlin has claimed.

Speaking to journalists on Friday, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was accustomed to hearing Putin’s name being mentioned in US political rhetoric at all levels.

“It’s an emotional moment, and there are many emotions in speeches by politicians, including those at the top,” Peskov replied when asked about the remarks made by Biden on Thursday. “It’s doubtful that such rhetoric is suitable for responsible national leaders.”

The Kremlin spokesman added that adopting such a tone regarding Russia and its head of state was unacceptable.

Moscow interpreted Biden’s speech as a vow to continue attempts to contain Russia, Peskov stated, arguing that this policy is nothing new and has not been particularly successful so far – something that the US leader notably failed to mention.

Biden makes TV appeal for ‘urgent’ Israel and Ukraine aid
Read more
Biden makes TV appeal for ‘urgent’ Israel and Ukraine aid

In his address from the Oval Office, Biden spoke of an “inflection point in history” and the choices that his nation faces amid the Ukraine conflict and the Israeli-Palestinian war. He pledged to prevail over “terrorists” and “dictators.”

“Hamas and Putin represent different threats, but they share this in common: they both want to completely annihilate a neighboring democracy — completely annihilate it,” Biden claimed.

The US leader declared that military support of Israel and Ukraine was vital to American national interests. He further alleged that Russia had an appetite for conquest, and that Moscow would attack NATO members in Europe if it defeats Ukraine.

The Russian government has not expressed any such intentions. According to Moscow, the hostilities against Ukraine were a last resort after it had exhausted other avenues for curbing NATO’s eastward expansion and mitigating the threat from the Western-backed nationalist government in Kiev. Russia perceives the crisis as a US proxy war against it, in which Ukrainians are used as “cannon fodder.”

READ MORE: US State Department arms-transfer chief resigns over Israel

Biden claimed in his speech that Ukraine was succeeding and Russia was failing, and urged Congress to appropriate more money to fuel Kiev’s military efforts.

Describing the US as “the essential nation,” Biden suggested that Washington’s “adversaries and competitors” were watching its actions in Ukraine and “would be emboldened” if Kiev were to fail. Endangering “American leadership” and alliances is “just not worth it,” he declared.

Top stories

RT Features

Adrenaline, Etro, Chinski, and Emerald: Horses who galloped to the 2023 Asiad and cantered back with India’s first gold in decades
Adrenaline, Etro, Chinski, and Emerald: Horses who galloped to the 2023 Asiad and cantered back with India’s first gold in decades FEATURE
‘We’re going to take this f***ing thing’: Russian soldier explains how his team captured an American M2 Bradley
‘We’re going to take this f***ing thing’: Russian soldier explains how his team captured an American M2 Bradley FEATURE
Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs
Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Adrenaline, Etro, Chinski, and Emerald: Horses who galloped to the 2023 Asiad and cantered back with India’s first gold in decades
Adrenaline, Etro, Chinski, and Emerald: Horses who galloped to the 2023 Asiad and cantered back with India’s first gold in decades FEATURE
‘We’re going to take this f***ing thing’: Russian soldier explains how his team captured an American M2 Bradley
‘We’re going to take this f***ing thing’: Russian soldier explains how his team captured an American M2 Bradley FEATURE
Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs
Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Que Syrah Syrah! Discovering Russia’s wine country
0:00
27:56
CrossTalk: Decency becomes indecent
0:00
24:29
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies