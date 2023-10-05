icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia not looking for ‘new lands’ – Putin
5 Oct, 2023 14:22
HomeRussia & FSU

Western prosperity based on worldwide pillage – Putin

The entire history of the collective West is about “endless expansion,” the Russian president has said
Western prosperity based on worldwide pillage – Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a plenary session as part of the 20th annual meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club titled "Fair Multipolarity: How to Ensure Security and Development for Everyone" in Sochi, Krasnodar region, Russia. ©  Sputnik/Grigory Sysoev

The prosperity of the collective West is largely based upon the “pillage” of its colonies all around the globe, Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed.

The president made the remarks on Thursday as he spoke during the plenary session of the 20th meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Sochi.

The entirety of Western history has been about “endless expansion,” and it still pursues such an approach with the whole world to keep its prosperity, he asserted.

“Western influence in the world is a massive military-financial pyramid. It constantly needs new fuel to support itself: natural, technological, human resources belonging to others,” Putin told the plenary session.

NATO refuses to talk to Russia – Putin
Read more
NATO refuses to talk to Russia – Putin

After the end of the Cold War, the collective West, led by the US, has been striving to establish and maintain its global hegemony, Putin noted, adding that such efforts were bound to fail from the beginning.

“The world is too complex and too diverse to be shaped under a single scheme, even if behind it lies the power, the enormous power of the West, accumulated over centuries of colonialism,” he said.

The ongoing global crisis is primarily a result of the “self-confidence” exhibited by the collective West and its refusal to take into account and even to hear the position of other international actors, Putin stated. At the beginning of the 21st century, there was hope that “states and peoples had learned lessons from the costly, destructive military-ideological confrontation of the last century,” but it proved not to be the case, Putin noted.

“Selfishness, conceit, and disregard for real challenges will inevitably lead us into a dead end, as well as the attempt of the stronger to impose their own ideas and interests on others. This should have become obvious to everyone – it should have, but it turned out that it was not the case,” the president stressed. 

Top stories

RT Features

A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year
A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year FEATURE
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa?
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa? FEATURE
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year
A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year FEATURE
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa?
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa? FEATURE
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of wind energy
0:00
23:19
CrossTalk: Waning support 
0:00
26:17
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies