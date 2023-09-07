icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Sep, 2023 23:19
Ukrainian drone intercepted en route to industrial complex – governor

Kiev’s forces attacked Russia’s Bryansk Region with UAVs and rockets, Aleksandr Bogomaz said
FILE PHOTO: Pieces of a Ukrainian drone destroyed by Russian air defense troops, 2023. ©  Sergey Baturin / Sputnik

A Ukrainian drone was intercepted by air defenses while aiming for “an industrial site” in Russia’s western city of Bryansk, regional governor Aleksandr Bogomaz said on Thursday evening. Bryansk Region shares a border with Ukraine and has been targeted before.

According to Bogomaz, the UAV veered off course due to signal-jamming and crashed into an administrative building, which briefly caught fire. There were no casualties. 

A second drone was shot down, without causing any damage on the ground, the governor later added. 

Telegram channel Mash reported that the first drone crashed into a building belonging to the Kremniy EL plant, which makes microchips and semiconductors.

Ukrainian troops have also shelled the village of Demyanki and fired more than 30 rockets at the village of Sluchevsk, Bogomaz said. At least one house has been completely destroyed, but no one was hurt in the attack, he added. 

READ MORE: Drones attack southern Russian city – governor

Ukraine has stepped up drone and missile attack on Russian territory in recent months, as its ground offensive failed to yield any significant victories. Early on Thursday, a drone crashed close to a military headquarters in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don.

