Ukrainian drone intercepted en route to industrial complex – governor

A Ukrainian drone was intercepted by air defenses while aiming for “an industrial site” in Russia’s western city of Bryansk, regional governor Aleksandr Bogomaz said on Thursday evening. Bryansk Region shares a border with Ukraine and has been targeted before.

According to Bogomaz, the UAV veered off course due to signal-jamming and crashed into an administrative building, which briefly caught fire. There were no casualties.

A second drone was shot down, without causing any damage on the ground, the governor later added.

Telegram channel Mash reported that the first drone crashed into a building belonging to the Kremniy EL plant, which makes microchips and semiconductors.

Ukrainian troops have also shelled the village of Demyanki and fired more than 30 rockets at the village of Sluchevsk, Bogomaz said. At least one house has been completely destroyed, but no one was hurt in the attack, he added.

Ukraine has stepped up drone and missile attack on Russian territory in recent months, as its ground offensive failed to yield any significant victories. Early on Thursday, a drone crashed close to a military headquarters in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don.