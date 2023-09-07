icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Sep, 2023 00:53
Drones attack southern Russian city – governor

One of the UAVs crashed close to a military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don
FILE PHOTO: Rostov-on-Don, Russia, 2020. ©  Sergey Pivovarov / Sputnik

Two drones were intercepted overnight in Russia’s southern city of Rostov-on-Don, Governor Vasily Golubev said in the early hours of Thursday. 

According to Golubev, air defenses were activated at around 3 am local time. The first UAV fell near the city’s western suburbs, while the second one crashed downtown, on Pushkinskaya Street, he said.

The governor added that one person received minor injuries, and the facades of three buildings, as well as several cars, were damaged.

The crash site is just across the street from the headquarters of the Russian Army’s Southern Command. 

A video posted online reportedly shows the moment of the crash.

Firefighters are working at the scene, where at least one car was destroyed and another one was damaged. The facade of a building has also been damaged. 

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, meanwhile, said that a drone had attempted to attack the Russian capital and was shot down in Ramenskoye, southeast of the city. He also said that several cars were damaged and one person was injured but did not require hospitalization.

Ukraine has stepped up drone attacks deep into Russian territory in recent months, as its much-anticipated ground offensive has so far failed to yield any significant victories.

