icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Sep, 2023 12:57
HomeRussia & FSU

Ex-Russian regional customs chief injured by Ukrainian bomb – media

Investigators have reported the arrest of a suspect in the Lugansk People’s Republic
Ex-Russian regional customs chief injured by Ukrainian bomb – media
FILE PHOTO: Yury Afanasievsky in 2021. ©  Sputnik / Sergey Averin

Former Russian regional customs chief Yury Afanasievsky and his son have been injured in an assassination attempt by the Ukrainian security service, according to media reports.

Afanasievsky, who previously headed the customs service in the Lugansk People’s Republic, was identified by Russian and Ukrainian media on Tuesday as the intended target of a plot involving an improvised explosive device.

In a statement, the Russian Investigative Committee did not identify those involved by name but reported details similar to the media, including the former position of one of the victims and the circumstances of the incident. It added that the attack had taken place last Sunday, and that a female suspect had since been apprehended.

The suspect, a Lugansk resident, gave one of the victims a mobile phone with an explosive charge inside, the statement alleged. The device detonated after the phone was switched on, reportedly injuring Afanasievsky and his son. The committee added that both victims were being treated in the hospital, but that their lives were not at risk.

Kiev claims it has vast spy network in Russia
Read more
Kiev claims it has vast spy network in Russia

TASS cited regional sources as saying that Afanasievsky’s 21-year-old son had several fingers amputated, although his father received only slight injuries.

Ukrainian media cited government sources as claiming credit for the attack, adding that the operation had been organized by the SBU, Kiev’s security service.

Contradicting Russian media reports, sources also claimed to Ukrainian outlets that Afanasievsky was in intensive care with serious injuries. He was described as a “major general” and “agent” of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) who has been sanctioned by Western nations.

The Lugansk People’s Republic broke away from Ukraine after the 2014 armed coup in Kiev. Russia recognized its independence last year, and agreed to include it as a new region after the population voted for the move in a referendum last September. The Ukrainian government has claimed the ballot was a sham and is seeking to retake the region by force.

Top stories

RT Features

India’s capital undergoes major makeover ahead of G20 summit
India’s capital undergoes major makeover ahead of G20 summit FEATURE
Does Hollywood star Jason Statham know the real reason why he has so many fans in Russia?
Does Hollywood star Jason Statham know the real reason why he has so many fans in Russia? FEATURE
After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall?
After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

India’s capital undergoes major makeover ahead of G20 summit
India’s capital undergoes major makeover ahead of G20 summit FEATURE
Does Hollywood star Jason Statham know the real reason why he has so many fans in Russia?
Does Hollywood star Jason Statham know the real reason why he has so many fans in Russia? FEATURE
After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall?
After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Covid loneliness
0:00
27:23
War by Hollywood script? Larry Johnson, Former analyst at the US Central Intelligence Agency
0:00
29:24
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies