Ukrainian shelling kills one in Russian border region – governor
2 Sep, 2023 11:31
2 Sep, 2023 11:31

Ukrainian shelling kills one in Russian border region – governor

The deadly cross-border attack was carried out with a multiple launch rocket system, Vyacheslav Gladkov has said
Ukrainian shelling kills one in Russian border region – governor
©  Vyacheslav Gladkov / Telegram

One person has been killed and two others wounded in a Ukrainian artillery attack on Russia’s Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Saturday.

Writing on Telegram, Gladkov said that Kiev’s forces bombarded a settlement of Urazovo around 15km from the Ukrainian border. He added that one shell hit a private residential house, killing a man who received “fatal fragment wounds.”

According to the governor, the attack injured another man, who was hit by a shell fragment in the chest, and a woman who was hit in the face, shoulder, neck, and back. Both are in serious condition and have been taken to the hospital, he added.

The governor went on to say that the rockets damaged around 20 houses and that the local emergency services were on the scene.

Amid the ongoing hostilities between Moscow and Kiev, Belgorod Region and other areas bordering Ukraine have been the target of intense artillery attacks and drone raids by Kiev that have claimed numerous civilian lives in recent months.

Apart from the deadly shelling of Urazovo, on Saturday alone, Ukrainian forces conducted at least two UAV attacks on two districts in Belgorod Region, although they did not cause any casualties and resulted in minor damage to buildings and a car, according to Gladkov.

