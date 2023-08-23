icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Drone-dropped bomb kills three in Russia – governor
23 Aug, 2023 06:56
HomeRussia & FSU

Drone-dropped bomb kills three in Russia – governor

The Ukrainian attack targeted a recreational facility in Belgorod Region, Vyacheslav Gladkov said
Drone-dropped bomb kills three in Russia – governor
Windows shattered by blast waves from a Ukrainian drone attack in Belgorod Region. ©  Vyacheslav Gladkov / Telegram

A Ukrainian drone raid has killed three people in Russia’s Belgorod Region, dropping an explosive device on a recreational facility, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced on social media.

The attack took place on Wednesday morning in a village some 20km from the Ukrainian border, according to the official. Two men were killed on the spot, while a third male victim succumbed to his injuries shortly afterwards, Gladkov said.

The regional leader called the bombing a “repeat attack” on the facility. Earlier in the day he said that Ukrainian forces had dropped two grenades at the same location, causing minor damage and no casualties.

Kiev’s attacks on the region have become a daily occurrence, involving artillery, drones and occasional raids across the border. On Tuesday alone, five settlements were bombed by drones, according to reports from the governor. Ukrainian forces use small UAVs carrying light explosive payloads for such sorties.

Top stories

RT Features

Superhumans with ‘Yeti blood’: These people are able to withstand extreme conditions, and science might finally know how
Superhumans with ‘Yeti blood’: These people are able to withstand extreme conditions, and science might finally know how FEATURE
From ‘Genghis Khan with rockets’ to a ‘gas station with nukes’: How the EU’s top diplomat updated a lazy Russophobic slur
From ‘Genghis Khan with rockets’ to a ‘gas station with nukes’: How the EU’s top diplomat updated a lazy Russophobic slur FEATURE
Bollywood has a Barbenheimer moment, giving India’s film industry its biggest weekends ever
Bollywood has a Barbenheimer moment, giving India’s film industry its biggest weekends ever FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Superhumans with ‘Yeti blood’: These people are able to withstand extreme conditions, and science might finally know how
Superhumans with ‘Yeti blood’: These people are able to withstand extreme conditions, and science might finally know how FEATURE
From ‘Genghis Khan with rockets’ to a ‘gas station with nukes’: How the EU’s top diplomat updated a lazy Russophobic slur
From ‘Genghis Khan with rockets’ to a ‘gas station with nukes’: How the EU’s top diplomat updated a lazy Russophobic slur FEATURE
Bollywood has a Barbenheimer moment, giving India’s film industry its biggest weekends ever
Bollywood has a Barbenheimer moment, giving India’s film industry its biggest weekends ever FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The international politicization of sports
0:00
27:39
The long-aniticipated BRICS Summit
0:00
27:31
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies