Ukraine crisis caused by Western attempts to preserve hegemony – Putin
23 Aug, 2023 10:47
HomeRussia & FSU

2024 BRICS summit to be held in Kazan – Putin

The exact dates will be determined later, the Russian president has said
2024 BRICS summit to be held in Kazan – Putin
Participants watch the broadcast of the address of Russian President Vladimir Putin during the15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. ©  Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev

The next BRICS Summit will be held in October 2024 in the Russian city of Kazan, President Vladimir Putin announced via videolink at the leaders’ gathering in South Africa on Wednesday. Putin noted that the chairmanship of the group will pass to Moscow next year.

Russia’s chairmanship will be held on the theme of “Strengthening multilateralism for equitable global development and security,” the president said, adding that some 200 political, economic and social events will be held throughout the year and hosted by more than a dozen cities.

“At the same time, we plan to hold a BRICS Summit in October 2024 in the city of Kazan. We will agree on specific dates with our colleagues through diplomatic channels,” Putin said.

The Russian leader added that there are plans to hold several events in the “BRICS plus/outreach” format, which has so far proven successful.

