Ukrainian drones intercepted near Crimea – Moscow

Kiev had planned to use the UAVs for a “terrorist attack,” the Russian Defense Ministry said

Two Ukrainian drones have been disabled and brought down off the coast of Crimea on Monday evening, the Russian Defense Ministry said. Kiev has stepped up unmanned aircraft attacks on Russian soil in recent months.

The UAVs on a mission to “conduct a terrorist attack” were intercepted around 11 pm local time, the ministry said in a brief statement in the early hours of Tuesday.

“The two Ukrainian drones have been spotted by the air defenses and downed with the means of electronic warfare,” the MOD said. It added that the UAVs then veered off course, crashing into the Black Sea 40 kilometers (24.8 miles) northwest of the Crimean Peninsula.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW