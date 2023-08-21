icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia reveals reason for Moon crash
21 Aug, 2023 22:08
Kiev had planned to use the UAVs for a “terrorist attack,” the Russian Defense Ministry said
Ukrainian drones intercepted near Crimea – Moscow
FILE PHOTO: The Balaklava Bay in Crimea, Russia, 2020. Konstantin Mikhalchevsky / Sputnik

Two Ukrainian drones have been disabled and brought down off the coast of Crimea on Monday evening, the Russian Defense Ministry said. Kiev has stepped up unmanned aircraft attacks on Russian soil in recent months. 

The UAVs on a mission to “conduct a terrorist attack” were intercepted around 11 pm local time, the ministry said in a brief statement in the early hours of Tuesday.  

“The two Ukrainian drones have been spotted by the air defenses and downed with the means of electronic warfare,” the MOD said. It added that the UAVs then veered off course, crashing into the Black Sea 40 kilometers (24.8 miles) northwest of the Crimean Peninsula. 

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

