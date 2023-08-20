Russian air defense shoots down multiple targets near Belgorod – governor

At least 12 aerial targets were destroyed and emergency services are assessing potential damage, according to Vyacheslav Gladkov

Russian air defenses shot down multiple drones over the southwestern Belgorod Region on Saturday, according to local authorities and the country’s military.

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram that at least 12 aerial targets had been shot down near the city. Emergency services are assessing the situation on the ground and checking for potential damage, he added.

The Defense Ministry has so far confirmed the destruction of three unmanned aerial aircraft in the area, blaming the foiled “terrorist attack” on Kiev. The drones were downed in an unpopulated area, avoiding any casualties or material damage on the ground, the military said.

The Russian border regions of Kursk, Bryansk and Belgorod have been repeatedly subjected to drone strikes and artillery shelling by Kiev during the ongoing conflict, which broke out back in February 2022. The attacks have left dozens of civilians killed and injured, as well as damaging infrastructure.

In recent weeks, Ukraine also ramped up its efforts to target the Russian capital with long-range drones. The attempts have been mostly unsuccessful so far, but several unmanned aircraft made it to Moscow’s business district, where they caused material damage.