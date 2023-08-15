icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Attempted Ukrainian saboteur incursion into Russia foiled – governor
15 Aug, 2023 11:28
HomeRussia & FSU

Attempted Ukrainian saboteur incursion into Russia foiled – governor

The raid did not cause any casualties, the head of Bryansk Region has said
Attempted Ukrainian saboteur incursion into Russia foiled – governor
FILE PHOTO. ©  Sputnik / RIA News

The Russian military and security forces have thwarted an attempt by a Ukrainian saboteur group to attack Bryansk Region, local governor Aleksandr Bogomaz has said.

In a statement on Telegram on Tuesday, Bogomaz stated that the botched raid had taken place near the settlement of Kurkovichi, about 10km from the border with Ukraine. He added that it had been prevented by Russian forces acting in coordination with border guards from the Federal Security Service (FSB). The governor did not specify how many soldiers had been involved in the attack.

There were no casualties,” Bogomaz wrote, although he noted that Ukrainian shelling had killed one animal and damaged several buildings as well as a car.

Russian regions bordering Ukraine have repeatedly been the target of intense artillery and drone attacks amid the conflict between Moscow and Kiev, resulting in numerous civilian deaths and the destruction of buildings.

READ MORE: Annexing Kharkov only way to prevent Ukrainian attacks – Belgorod governor

A group of Ukrainian saboteurs infiltrated Bryansk Region in March, killing several civilians in what Russian President Vladimir Putin branded a “terrorist attack.” Responsibility for the raid was claimed by the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK), which is comprised of neo-Nazi militants and collaborationists fighting for Ukraine.

A similar raid took place in May in Belgorod Region, which also borders Ukraine, and resulted in one civilian being killed and several others being injured. Moscow again accused Kiev of being behind the attack, although Ukrainian authorities denied involvement, claiming it was an operation by the RDK and fellow collaborationist group the Freedom of Russia Legion.

Top stories

RT Features

‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist
‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist FEATURE
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive?
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive? FEATURE
‘At the front, you start looking at things differently’: An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine
‘At the front, you start looking at things differently’: An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist
‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist FEATURE
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive?
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive? FEATURE
‘At the front, you start looking at things differently’: An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine
‘At the front, you start looking at things differently’: An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
International demographic shifts
0:00
28:11
Niger coup
0:00
27:31
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies