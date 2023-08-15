Attempted Ukrainian saboteur incursion into Russia foiled – governor

The raid did not cause any casualties, the head of Bryansk Region has said

The Russian military and security forces have thwarted an attempt by a Ukrainian saboteur group to attack Bryansk Region, local governor Aleksandr Bogomaz has said.

In a statement on Telegram on Tuesday, Bogomaz stated that the botched raid had taken place near the settlement of Kurkovichi, about 10km from the border with Ukraine. He added that it had been prevented by Russian forces acting in coordination with border guards from the Federal Security Service (FSB). The governor did not specify how many soldiers had been involved in the attack.

“There were no casualties,” Bogomaz wrote, although he noted that Ukrainian shelling had killed one animal and damaged several buildings as well as a car.

Russian regions bordering Ukraine have repeatedly been the target of intense artillery and drone attacks amid the conflict between Moscow and Kiev, resulting in numerous civilian deaths and the destruction of buildings.

A group of Ukrainian saboteurs infiltrated Bryansk Region in March, killing several civilians in what Russian President Vladimir Putin branded a “terrorist attack.” Responsibility for the raid was claimed by the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK), which is comprised of neo-Nazi militants and collaborationists fighting for Ukraine.

A similar raid took place in May in Belgorod Region, which also borders Ukraine, and resulted in one civilian being killed and several others being injured. Moscow again accused Kiev of being behind the attack, although Ukrainian authorities denied involvement, claiming it was an operation by the RDK and fellow collaborationist group the Freedom of Russia Legion.