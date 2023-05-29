The region has been under intense bombardment by Kiev’s forces, causing widespread destruction, according to local officials

Russia might be able to stave off Kiev’s recurring attacks on Belgorod Region by taking control of Ukraine’s Kharkov Region located directly across the border, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov suggested on Monday.

Speaking to the Russia 24 TV channel, when asked what could be done to increase safety in the areas bordering Ukraine, Gladkov replied that one possibility was “to attach Kharkov to Belgorod Region. This is the best way to solve the issue of the shelling of Belgorod Region.”

Meanwhile, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said he could not comment on the idea, explaining that the matter “pertains to the category of questions related to the special military operation” in Ukraine.

According to Gladkov, on Sunday alone Ukrainian forces fired more than 300 projectiles at several districts in Belgorod Region. Moreover, Gennady Bondarev, the head of Grayvoron district, claimed that Ukrainian military operations had resulted in almost 400 local households being damaged between May 22 and 27.

The district was the target of a deadly Ukrainian cross-border raid earlier this month which left one civilian dead and several others injured. While Moscow accused Kiev of organizing the raid, Ukrainian officials insisted that they had nothing to do with it, claiming that it was an independent operation by the ‘Freedom of Russia Legion’ and the ‘Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK), composed of collaborationists fighting for Ukraine.

The latter organization, which is comprised of neo-Nazi militants, claimed responsibility for a deadly incursion two months ago into Russia’s Bryansk Region, another area bordering Ukraine. However, they said Kiev authorities had “signed off” on the operation.