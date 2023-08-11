icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Aug, 2023
Air defenses down drone over Moscow – mayor

Sergey Sobyanin has reported that the falling UAV debris did not result in any victims or significant damage on the ground
Police officers at the crash site of an unmanned aerial vehicle near the Karamyshevskaya embankment in Moscow. ©  Sputnik/Alexey Filippov

Air defenses downed a UAV over Moscow on Friday, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin has said. Russia’s defense ministry blamed Ukraine for the foiled attack.

In a post on his Telegram channel, Sobyanin wrote that the drone had “been destroyed as a result of the air defenses’ work.” The official added that the falling debris had not led to casualties or any considerable damage on the ground, with emergency services working at the site.

The country’s defense ministry said in a statement that an “attempted drone terrorist attack by the Kiev regime” on an unnamed facility in Moscow had been thwarted.

Military officials revealed that the UAV had been downed by electronic warfare means and crashed in a wooded area in Western Moscow.

Several media outlets reported on Friday, citing witnesses, that a drone crashed near a hydroelectric plant in the western part of the capital.

Baza Telegram channel has published several video clips depicting the debris of the UAV and what appears to be the moment of the crash.

