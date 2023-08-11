Moscow airport briefly closed due to drone alert

Air traffic at Vnukovo International Airport had been halted in recent weeks as UAVs tried to hit the Russian capital

Moscow’s Vnukovo International Airport, which is located just southwest of the Russian capital, was closed for an hour, TASS news agency reported on Friday, citing emergency services. According to information from the Telegram channel 112, air traffic was stopped due to a drone alert.

Several flights scheduled to land at Vnukovo were sent to another Moscow airport – Domodedovo.

Previously, air traffic at Vnukovo was closed when Ukrainian drones sent to attack Moscow were detected in Moscow Region. The latest attempted attack was reported on Thursday by Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin and the Russian Defense Ministry.

Air defense systems were activated at around 4am local time, Sobyanin wrote on Telegram. One drone was intercepted over Kaluga Region, southwest of the capital, and the other was shot down in the vicinity of the Central Ring Road, which separates Moscow and its region.

Meanwhile, several media outlets have reported, citing witnesses, that a UAV crashed near a hydroelectric plant in the western part of the capital.

A video shared by Baza Telegram channel shows white smoke rising from the spot where the drone presumably fell.