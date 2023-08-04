icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Navalny sentenced to 19 years in prison
4 Aug, 2023 12:08
HomeRussia & FSU

Putin and African leaders publish joint statement on Ukraine

The document acknowledges progress made on humanitarian issues since the first meeting between Russia and the African peace delegation
Putin and African leaders publish joint statement on Ukraine
FILE PHOTO. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chairman of the African Union, President of the Union of the Comoros Azali Assumani make a statement at the second Russia-Africa Summit ©  Pavel Bednyakov;  RIA Novosti

The Kremlin has jointly published a statement following last month’s meeting between President Vladimir Putin and the heads of African states that led the African Peace Initiative, which aims to find a peaceful settlement of the Ukraine conflict.

In the document posted on the Kremlin’s website on Friday, the two sides acknowledged the progress made on points dicussed at their first meeting in June. In particular, both parties welcome movement on humanitarian issues such as the rights of children “in areas of armed activities,” as well as prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine. 

Putin and the African leaders have “agreed that humanitarian efforts would continue to bring further results” as the two sides continue discussing the peace initiative.

They also called for concrete steps to remove obstacles blocking the export of Russian grain and fertilizer, in order to allow the full implementation of the UN-brokered Black Sea initiative and resume the grain-movement deal.

Additionally, the leaders are urging the UN to take the necessary measures to release 200,000 tons of Russian fertilizer that have been stuck in EU ports for immediate –and free-of-charge– delivery to African countries.

The joint statement comes after Putin met with top representatives from South Africa, Congo, Egypt, Comoros, Senegal, Uganda and Zambia behind closed doors on July 28, following the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg, marking their second meeting over the summer. 

NATO refuses to talk to Russia – Putin
Read more
NATO refuses to talk to Russia – Putin

While addressing the African delegations, Putin repeatedly stressed that Russia is prepared to seek a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine, but noted that neither Kiev nor its backers in the US and NATO wish to hold any talks with Moscow. He also noted that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has even signed a decree legally banning any negotiations with Russia at present.

Comoros President Azali Assoumani, who is currently chairman of the African Union, told RIA News in an interview last week that he and his counterparts have urged Zelensky to sit down at the negotiating table. However, the Ukrainian leader seems uninterested in talks without certain conditions being fulfilled, Assoumani said, adding this position is “not justified” and defeats the whole purpose of negotiations.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Ukraine’s Western fate
0:00
27:28
Social media dominance: At what cost
0:00
25:21
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies