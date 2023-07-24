Ammo depot in Crimea targeted by Ukrainian drones

An evacuation was ordered after over a dozen remote-controlled aircraft were engaged by air defenses

A Russian ammo depot in Crimea was hit during a Ukrainian drone raid overnight, the region’s head, Sergey Aksyonov has reported. The Defense Ministry said the military stopped 17 UAVs. There were no casualties, both sources said on Monday morning.

The military offered a breakdown of how it managed to intercept the Ukrainian aircraft, with most of them downed by electronic warfare. Eleven drones failed to reach Crimea and fell into the Black Sea, while three others crashed on land. It said three more drones were shot down.

The damage to the ammo depot in Jankoy district appears to be the most significant result of the night raid. Aksyonov said his administration decided to evacuate people from within a 5km radius of the military site and suspend train and road traffic as a precaution. One of the crashed drones damaged private property, the official added.

A separate drone incident happened overnight in the Russian capital Moscow, where two UAVs crashed into commercial buildings. No casualties were reported in that attack either.

Mikhail Fedorov, Ukraine’s digital transformation minister, apparently took credit for both raids on behalf of his country. In a social media post, he pledged that there will be “more of those” in the future.