icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow is ‘international terrorism’ – Foreign Ministry
24 Jul, 2023 07:32
HomeRussia & FSU

Ammo depot in Crimea targeted by Ukrainian drones

An evacuation was ordered after over a dozen remote-controlled aircraft were engaged by air defenses
Ammo depot in Crimea targeted by Ukrainian drones
FILE PHOTO: A Pantsir-S1 air defence missile system ©  RIA Novosti

A Russian ammo depot in Crimea was hit during a Ukrainian drone raid overnight, the region’s head, Sergey Aksyonov has reported. The Defense Ministry said the military stopped 17 UAVs. There were no casualties, both sources said on Monday morning.

The military offered a breakdown of how it managed to intercept the Ukrainian aircraft, with most of them downed by electronic warfare. Eleven drones failed to reach Crimea and fell into the Black Sea, while three others crashed on land. It said three more drones were shot down.

The damage to the ammo depot in Jankoy district appears to be the most significant result of the night raid. Aksyonov said his administration decided to evacuate people from within a 5km radius of the military site and suspend train and road traffic as a precaution. One of the crashed drones damaged private property, the official added.

A separate drone incident happened overnight in the Russian capital Moscow, where two UAVs crashed into commercial buildings. No casualties were reported in that attack either.

READ MORE: Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow is ‘international terrorism’ – Foreign Ministry

Mikhail Fedorov, Ukraine’s digital transformation minister, apparently took credit for both raids on behalf of his country. In a social media post, he pledged that there will be “more of those” in the future.

Top stories

RT Features

India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art
From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art FEATURE
Europe’s black hole: How much of the more than $185 billion given by the West to Ukraine has been stolen?
Europe’s black hole: How much of the more than $185 billion given by the West to Ukraine has been stolen? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art
From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art FEATURE
Europe’s black hole: How much of the more than $185 billion given by the West to Ukraine has been stolen?
Europe’s black hole: How much of the more than $185 billion given by the West to Ukraine has been stolen? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The New Middle East
0:00
27:46
PLO Lumumba warns Africa – ‘The West NEVER takes its eyes off the ball’
0:00
29:3
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies