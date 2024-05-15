icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
15 May, 2024 06:43
HomeWorld News

Trump’s private Boeing hits another jet at Florida airport – Reuters

The former US president’s jet clipped an empty plane with its wing as it was taxiing at the airport after landing
Trump’s private Boeing hits another jet at Florida airport – Reuters
Former US President Donald Trump's private jet, Atlanta, Georgia, US, August 2023. © Getty Images / Joe Raedle

A private jet reportedly belonging to former US President Donald Trump struck an unoccupied corporate plane with its wingtip as it was repositioning after landing at Palm Beach International Airport in Florida, Reuters wrote on Wednesday, quoting an anonymous source.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported the incident on Sunday on its website, although it did not mention the owner of the jet.

“A privately owned Boeing 757 landed safely at West Palm Beach International Airport around 1:20 a.m. local time on Sunday, May 12. While taxiing, its winglet contacted a parked and unoccupied corporate jet,” the agency said, adding that the incident took place in a part of the airport where the FAA does not direct aircraft.

It is not known whether Trump was on board at the time of the incident.

Trump leads Biden in five swing states – NYT poll READ MORE: Trump leads Biden in five swing states – NYT poll

The day before the collision, the Republican nominee flew to hold a rally in Wildwood, in traditionally Democrat New Jersey.

Trump bought the Boeing 757 in 2011 for $100 million, and has since had it heavily customized. The jet played a big role in his 2016 presidential campaign, where it was often seen in the background of rallies. Known as ‘Trump Force One,’ it was seen near the stage at the gatherings, often with the soundtrack of the Harrison Ford movie ‘Air Force One’ playing.

Trump maintains a residence at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Making mistakes is acceptable; lying is not’ – new Russian defense minister in quotes
‘Making mistakes is acceptable; lying is not’ – new Russian defense minister in quotes FEATURE
Who let the Brits in? How Modi’s opponents took on India’s colonial past
Who let the Brits in? How Modi’s opponents took on India’s colonial past FEATURE
Russia goes on the offensive: Here’s what’s behind the advance in Ukraine’s Kharkov Region
Russia goes on the offensive: Here’s what’s behind the advance in Ukraine’s Kharkov Region FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Making mistakes is acceptable; lying is not’ – new Russian defense minister in quotes
‘Making mistakes is acceptable; lying is not’ – new Russian defense minister in quotes FEATURE
Who let the Brits in? How Modi’s opponents took on India’s colonial past
Who let the Brits in? How Modi’s opponents took on India’s colonial past FEATURE
Russia goes on the offensive: Here’s what’s behind the advance in Ukraine’s Kharkov Region
Russia goes on the offensive: Here’s what’s behind the advance in Ukraine’s Kharkov Region FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Russia begins new offensive while Ukraine hits civilians
0:00
26:45
The top freedom fighters around the world
0:00
27:6
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies