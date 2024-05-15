Trump’s private Boeing hits another jet at Florida airport – Reuters

The former US president’s jet clipped an empty plane with its wing as it was taxiing at the airport after landing

A private jet reportedly belonging to former US President Donald Trump struck an unoccupied corporate plane with its wingtip as it was repositioning after landing at Palm Beach International Airport in Florida, Reuters wrote on Wednesday, quoting an anonymous source.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported the incident on Sunday on its website, although it did not mention the owner of the jet.

“A privately owned Boeing 757 landed safely at West Palm Beach International Airport around 1:20 a.m. local time on Sunday, May 12. While taxiing, its winglet contacted a parked and unoccupied corporate jet,” the agency said, adding that the incident took place in a part of the airport where the FAA does not direct aircraft.

It is not known whether Trump was on board at the time of the incident.

The day before the collision, the Republican nominee flew to hold a rally in Wildwood, in traditionally Democrat New Jersey.

Trump bought the Boeing 757 in 2011 for $100 million, and has since had it heavily customized. The jet played a big role in his 2016 presidential campaign, where it was often seen in the background of rallies. Known as ‘Trump Force One,’ it was seen near the stage at the gatherings, often with the soundtrack of the Harrison Ford movie ‘Air Force One’ playing.

Trump maintains a residence at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach.