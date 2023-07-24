Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow is ‘international terrorism’ – Foreign Ministry

icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Jul, 2023 05:21
Two UAVs crashed into buildings in the Russian capital, with fragments reportedly found not far from the Defense Ministry
Aftermath of the Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow. ©  social media

The attempted Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow early Monday morning, which damaged several non-residential buildings, is “an act of international terrorism,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.

The spokeswoman condemned the attack on Monday morning while speaking to RTVI TV. Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said Ukraine attempted to stage “a terrorist attack” against Moscow using two drones, which were suppressed by electronic warfare systems.

TASS reported that several UAV fragments were found in Komsomolsky Prospekt in the center of the city, not far from the Defense Ministry HQ. Another UAV crashed into a business center in the southern part of the capital, smashing windows, the agency added. The city authorities said that traffic in both areas was temporarily halted but that there were no reports of casualties or serious damage.

Kiev applauded the raid, with Mikhail Fedorov, Ukraine’s minister for digital transformation, promising that “there will be more” of these incidents.

Amid the conflict with Russia, Kiev has previously tried to launch drone raids on Moscow and its suburbs. Earlier this month, the Russian Defense Ministry said that air defenses downed four drones in the southeastern districts of the capital, and another UAV was neutralized by electronic warfare systems west of Moscow.

In early May, Ukraine launched an attack on the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin with two drones, which were suppressed by electronic warfare systems. Moscow accused Kiev of staging an assassination attempt, an allegation denied by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

