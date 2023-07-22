icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian journalist killed in Ukrainian shelling
22 Jul, 2023 13:12
HomeRussia & FSU

MoD reveals details of deadly Ukrainian strike on Russian reporters

One journalist was killed and three others wounded in the attack in Zaporozhye Region, the Defense Ministry says
MoD reveals details of deadly Ukrainian strike on Russian reporters
Military correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev examines letters sent to Russian soldiers on the front lines. ©  Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy

Ukraine used cluster munitions in the shelling of a group of Russian journalists in Zaporozhye Region, killing RIA Novosti news agency correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

The attack, which targeted crews from RIA Novosti and Izvestia media outlets, took place at around noon, the ministry reported in a statement on Saturday.

“As a result of the strike carried out by the Ukrainian Armed Forces with the use of cluster munitions, four journalists suffered injuries of varying degrees of severity,” it said.

The wounded were rushed to field hospitals set up by the Russian military, but Zhuravlev succumbed to his injuries en route to the facilities, the statement read.

The severity of the injuries suffered by the three other journalists is described as moderate. They are out of danger and are being provided with all necessary medical assistance.

According to the statement, RIA Novosti and Izvestia news crews arrived in the area “to prepare reports on the shelling of settlements in Zaporozhye Region with cluster munitions by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.”

Russian journalist killed in Ukrainian shelling
Read more
Russian journalist killed in Ukrainian shelling

RIA Novosti reported earlier that Zhuravlev had been killed near the village of Pyatikhatki, which has been the scene of heavy fighting since the launch of the Ukrainian counteroffensive in early June.

The US announced the delivery of cluster munitions to Ukraine earlier this month, saying the move was necessary due to a shortage of regular artillery rounds among Kiev’s Western backers.

The controversial shells, which contain multiple bomblets that are dispersed over a large area and put civilians at risk, have been banned in more than 100 countries. However, Ukraine, the US and Russia aren’t among the signatories of the 2008 Convention on Cluster Munitions (CCM).

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan insisted that the US hadn’t lost its “moral authority” after supplying Ukraine with cluster munitions because it was “supporting a country under brutal, vicious attack by its neighbor.”

Washington claimed that Kiev had promised to deploy cluster munitions responsibly and steer clear of densely populated areas.

On Thursday, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby confirmed that the Ukrainian forces had begun using US-supplied cluster rounds in its operations. They were doing so “quite effectively,” he claimed.

READ MORE: Ukraine attacks Russia's Belgorod region with cluster munitions – governor

Russian President Vladimir Putin last week described the US decision as a “crime,” arguing that Russia now reserves the right to deploy its own cluster munitions in response.

Top stories

RT Features

From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art
From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art FEATURE
Europe’s black hole: How much of the more than $185 billion given by the West to Ukraine has been stolen?
Europe’s black hole: How much of the more than $185 billion given by the West to Ukraine has been stolen? FEATURE
The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 ‘Maidan massacre’?
The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 ‘Maidan massacre’? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art
From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art FEATURE
Europe’s black hole: How much of the more than $185 billion given by the West to Ukraine has been stolen?
Europe’s black hole: How much of the more than $185 billion given by the West to Ukraine has been stolen? FEATURE
The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 ‘Maidan massacre’?
The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 ‘Maidan massacre’? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Blowing the whistle on animal welfare crime
0:00
27:24
Tucker Carlson's exit from Fox News
0:00
26:58
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies