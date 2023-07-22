icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Kiev strikes ammunition depot in Crimea – official
22 Jul, 2023 09:31
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukraine attacks Russia with cluster munitions – governor

A village in Belgorod Region was targeted with the controversial weapon, Vyacheslav Gladkov says
Ukraine attacks Russia with cluster munitions – governor
FILE PHOTO: US-made cluster munitions. ©  AFP / DVIDS

Ukraine has targeted a village in Russia’s Belgorod Region with cluster munitions, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov has said.

At least three cluster munitions were employed by the Kiev forces during a large-scale attack on the settlement of Zhuravlevka, Gladkov wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

According to the governor, 21 artillery shells and ten mortar rounds were also fired at the village. It was also targeted with a single kamikaze drone.

There were no casualties or damage in Zhuravlevka as a result of the shelling, he said.

Smaller artillery, mortar and drone attacks targeted at least a dozen other settlements in Belgorod Region on the same day, Gladkov wrote.

In the village of Ilek-Penkovka, 12 households were affected by an explosion, with the facades of buildings being damaged and windows shattered, he said, adding that injuries had been avoided.

