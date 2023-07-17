icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Part of Crimean Bridge road section destroyed – media
17 Jul, 2023 05:21
The infrastructure’s supports have remained undamaged, Russia’s Ministry of Transport has said
FILE PHOTO. Vehicle inspection point at the entrance to the Crimean Bridge, July 06, 2023. © Sputnik / Konstantin Mikhalchevsky

One span of the Crimean Bridge has been destroyed, with another part damaged during an “emergency” which claimed at least two lives, several media outlets reported on Monday.

Russia’s Ministry of Transport has confirmed that the bridge’s road surface on one of the tracks has been damaged. However, it did not corroborate reports about more extensive damage, saying that “the span constructions remain on their supports.”

Photos and videos from the scene shared by Telegram channels Baza and Mash show considerable damage to the key link between the Crimean Peninsula and mainland Russia, with one of the spans hanging lower than the others.

Traffic on the Crimean Bridge was stopped on Monday morning, with Crimean Governor Sergey Aksyonov citing an unspecified “emergency.” Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that a married couple from his region was killed in the incident, while their daughter was injured. According to RIA Novosti, she was admitted to a hospital and is now in intensive care. 

While the bridge has been targeted by Ukraine in the past, Kiev officials have not confirmed their involvement in the incident – but have cheered it. Andrey Yusov, a spokesman for Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence, said the Crimean Bridge is a “redundant construction,” refusing to elaborate further.

