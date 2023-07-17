icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Jul, 2023 02:36
HomeRussia & FSU

Traffic stopped on Crimean Bridge due to ‘emergency’ – governor

Sergey Aksyonov said that the bridge has been closed to traffic as unverified reports claimed there was “an explosion”
Traffic stopped on Crimean Bridge due to ‘emergency’ – governor
FILE PHOTO: Russia’s Crimean Bridge, April 19, 2023. ©  Dmitry Makeyev / Sputnik

Traffic has been suspended on the long bridge, which connects Crimea with mainland Russia, due to an unspecified “emergency,” Crimean Governor Sergey Aksyonov said in the early hours of Monday. The bridge was targeted by Ukraine in the past.

Writing on his Telegram channel, Aksyonov asked people to avoid the bridge, which runs across the Kerch Strait.

Videos posted to social media show a traffic jam on the bridge, with motorists being forced to turn their vehicles around and drive to there they came from. 

Unverified reports on Telegram claimed that there was “an explosion” on the bridge. Channel Baza reported that two people were killed and one injured. Other channels cited witnesses as saying that they heard loud bangs. 

The 19-kilometer (11.8 miles) bridge was opened in 2018. Its construction began shortly after the peninsula voted to leave Ukraine and join Russia in the wake of the 2014 Western-backed coup in Kiev.

In October 2022, the bridge was damaged by truck bombing, which killed five people. While some Ukrainian officials initially denied Kiev’s involvement, the country’s Defense Ministry eventually admitted that it was behind the attack.

Last week, Viktor Afzalov, the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Air Force, said that air defenses foiled a Ukrainian attempt to strike the Crimean Bridge with a missile.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Top stories

RT Features

‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Ex-CIA Moscow Station chief challenged on Russia vs NATO in Ukraine, CIA sabotage + nuclear escalation
0:00
29:19
Taking the dollar down a peg
0:00
28:6
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies