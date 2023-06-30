icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Key takeaways from Lavrov’s press conference on Ukraine
30 Jun, 2023 11:44
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukraine holding back its Western tanks – WSJ

Russian defenses “shocked” Ukrainian troops, the newspaper has reported
Ukraine holding back its Western tanks – WSJ
FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian military personnel receive training on German-made Leopard 2 battle tanks ©  OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP

Kiev is holding back its Western-made tanks and avoiding major attacks on Russian positions after its initial failure to achieve significant battlefield successes during this month’s counteroffensive, the Wall Street Journal has reported.

Ukrainian troops “haven’t yet approached” the defenses constructed by Russia, according to the report on Friday. After encountering stiff resistance in prior weeks, “Ukrainian commanders have largely held off sending large infantry formations and Western tanks to assault Russian positions.”

The WSJ described the pause as giving the Ukrainians time to map Russian minefields and “soften” the defenses with long-range attacks. The article focused on the efforts of a Ukrainian drone reconnaissance unit, as witnessed by a correspondent.

The team’s commander, a sergeant named Grigory Volkov, said his side was “kind of shocked” by the scale of Russian defenses, which have multiple layers and were well prepared to fend off storming forces. Now the Ukrainians are moving slowly and trying to conserve their limited supplies of ammunition.

German-made Ukrainian tank falls victim to trench warfare (VIDEOS)
Read more
German-made Ukrainian tank falls victim to trench warfare (VIDEOS)

“It’s a very long process – watching, analyzing, over and over,” Volkov told the newspaper. “The enemy is also learning, changing places, hiding underground more.”

As the poor result of the initial push became apparent, some Ukrainian officials pointed the finger at Kiev’s Western backers.

“The time lost in convincing our partners to provide the necessary weapons is reflected in the specific Russian fortifications built during this period, the deeply dug defense line, and the system of minefields,” Mikhail Podoliak, an aide to President Vladimir Zelensky, declared last week.

The Russian military reported last week that it had taken out over 240 Ukrainian tanks before Kiev pulled troops back to regroup. This number includes 13 produced in Western nations, which were meant to give the Ukrainians an edge in the long-promised counteroffensive.

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky's Zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's Zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia FEATURE
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner mutiny
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner mutiny FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky's Zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's Zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia FEATURE
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner mutiny
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner mutiny FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Exploring Dagestan’s natural wonder
0:00
25:45
CrossTalk: ‘Ukrainian democracy?’ 
0:00
24:52
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies