German-made Ukrainian tank apparently stuck in mud caught on camera

Videos presumably shot by Kiev’s forces show a Leopard 2 seemingly defeated by rough terrain

One of the German main battle tanks that Kiev received as aid from Western nations ahead of its counteroffensive against Russia, evidently was stopped by poor terrain rather than enemy fire.

The armored vehicle is shown in two videos circulating in social media. The clips appear to have been shot by Ukrainian troops, judging by their equipment and blue tapes used for friend-or-foe identification in combat.

The exact location of the incident remains unclear, though unverified claims say it happened in Russia’s contested Zaporozhye Region, which Ukraine considers to be under its sovereignty and seeks to re-capture.

One short clip was filmed from inside a Western armored car and shows the tank without any visible signs of damage tilted to the left side, its track apparently sunk deep in the mud.

Another one, which features a bunch of cursing soldiers inspecting the same armor up close, sheds some light on the cause of the predicament.

The scene shows a system of trenches, some of them covered. The tank had apparently crashed through the roof of one of them. A shovel can be seen stuck in the ground next to the vehicle, which may have been used in attempts at extraction.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE IN RUSSIAN

Kiev received Western tanks to beef up its military ahead of its long-promised counteroffensive against Russia, which it launched this month. Moscow claims its troops have taken out 13 of those vehicles in the first two weeks of the Ukrainian push.