Moscow hits out at Sweden over Koran-burning stunt

29 Jun, 2023 13:13
Authorities in Stockholm knew the protest would stir up Muslims across the world, but approved it anyway, the State Duma has said
Salwan Momika protests outside a mosque in Stockholm on June 28, 2023, during the Eid al-Adha holiday. ©  Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP

Russia’s State Duma has condemned Sweden for allowing anti-Islam activists to stage a Koran-burning demonstration in Stockholm, claiming that the city authorities were perfectly aware that their actions would lead to heightened religious and ethnic tensions.

In a statement on Thursday, the lower house of the Russian parliament said that both Russian MPs and Muslims around the world were “outraged” by the Swedish authorities’ decision to permit a protest outside a Stockholm mosque in which Islam’s holy book was desecrated. The rally itself came amid the celebration of Eid al-Adha, one of the chief Muslim holidays.

Videos circulating on social media showed Salwan Momika, the stunt’s organizer, who stomped on the Koran, tore its pages, and then set it on fire. While the demonstration was cordoned off by the police, they were unable to prevent a heated exchange between Momika and several people, who shouted insults.

In addition, one man attempted to throw stones at the rally’s participants but was arrested by the police before he could. Meanwhile, Swedish police said that Momika was being investigated for inciting hatred against a particular group and violating a fire ban.

“The Swedish authorities gave permission [for the protest] knowing in advance that a crime seeking to offend the feelings of millions of believers around the world and incite ethnic hatred would be committed,” the State Duma said, adding that his actions undermined peace and security.

Russian MPs “strongly condemn another act of vandalism” approved by the Swedish authorities, the statement read. “The desecration of sacred items has nothing to do with freedom of speech and religion, and with the principles of democracy.”

READ MORE: Koran-burning to be permitted in European capital

The State Duma was not alone in its rebuke of Stockholm, with a number of predominantly Muslim-populated countries adopting the same stance. The incident sparked outrage from Türkiye, which is currently blocking Sweden’s bid to become a NATO member, with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan describing the Koran burning as a “despicable act.”

“It is unacceptable to allow these anti-Islamic actions under the pretext of freedom of expression. To turn a blind eye to such atrocious acts is to be complicit,” he wrote on Twitter.

The Iraqi government also condemned the action, calling it “racist” and promoting “violence and hatred.” Morocco went even further, recalling its ambassador to Sweden in a show of protest.

