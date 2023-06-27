icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Jun, 2023 10:24
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia avoided civil war – Putin

The Russian president praised soldiers and security officers for their resolve during last week’s mutiny by the Wagner Group
Russia avoided civil war – Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin giving a speech to units of the Defense Ministry, Russian Guard, Interior Ministry, FSB and FSO. ©  Sputnik/Sergey Guneev

Russian military troops and officers from law enforcement agencies prevented a major internal armed conflict in the country last week, President Vladimir Putin has said, referring to the aborted rebellion by Wagner Group chief Evgeny Prigozhin.

In fact, you have stopped a civil war, acting precisely and cohesively,” he told a group of service members, who gathered at the Kremlin on Tuesday to receive state decorations for their actions last Friday and Saturday.

The response of the people, on whom Russia’s security depends, enabled all critical defenses and government systems to continue operating, the president said. He noted that no units had been pulled back from the frontline of the special military operation in Ukraine.

Putin addresses Wagner ‘betrayal’ READ MORE: Putin addresses Wagner ‘betrayal’

The president also called for a minute’s silence to remember the military pilots who were killed by Wagner forces during the revolt. The officers died with honor as they carried out their duty, Putin said.

On Friday evening, Prigozhin directed his forces to march towards large Russian cities with the stated goal of removing several generals whom he accused of treason. A number of military aircraft were shot down during the march.

The insurrection was aborted the following day after Belarus mediated a deal with Moscow. Prigozhin explained his decision by saying he wanted to avoid major bloodshed. Putin said his government would not prosecute the Wagner troops or their leader. He invited the soldiers to join the ranks of regular Russian troops, retire from active service, or follow Prigozhin to Belarus, which agreed to host him.

Top stories

RT Features

24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner ‘mutiny’
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner ‘mutiny’ FEATURE
Sex, blood and patriotism: The Ukraine conflict has ushered a new wave of Russian music and it's here to stay
Sex, blood and patriotism: The Ukraine conflict has ushered a new wave of Russian music and it's here to stay FEATURE
A European country has banned an opposition party that was surging in the polls. Why aren't you hearing more about it?
A European country has banned an opposition party that was surging in the polls. Why aren't you hearing more about it? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner ‘mutiny’
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner ‘mutiny’ FEATURE
Sex, blood and patriotism: The Ukraine conflict has ushered a new wave of Russian music and it's here to stay
Sex, blood and patriotism: The Ukraine conflict has ushered a new wave of Russian music and it's here to stay FEATURE
A European country has banned an opposition party that was surging in the polls. Why aren't you hearing more about it?
A European country has banned an opposition party that was surging in the polls. Why aren't you hearing more about it? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Humanized machines? Jibu Elias, AI ethicist
0:00
30:26
TikTok vs. Meta & Google
0:00
29:45
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies