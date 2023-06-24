icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Wagner PMC 'armed coup' attempt in Russia: all the latest news
24 Jun, 2023 11:29
HomeRussia & FSU

National unity paramount amid Wagner insurrection – ex-Russian president

Enemies from within and without are seeking to shred the country into pieces, Dmitry Medvedev has said
National unity paramount amid Wagner insurrection – ex-Russian president
Dmitry Medvedev ©  Sputnik / Yekaterina Shtukina

The best thing Russians can do amid the insurrection by Wagner chief Evgeny Prigozhin is to unite around President Vladimir Putin, former Russian leader Dmitry Medvedev said on Saturday. 

In a statement on Telegram, Medvedev, who now serves as the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, said that “now the most important thing for defeating the external and internal enemy that is craving tear our Motherland into shreds… is to unify around the President and the Supreme Commander of armed forces.”

“Schism and betrayal lead to the greatest tragedy, to a universal disaster,” Medvedev warned, vowing that the Russian authorities will not let this happen.

“The enemy will be crushed! The victory will be ours!” he added in an apparent reference to the phrase famously coined by Soviet Foreign Minister Vyacheslav Molotov on June 22, 1941, hours after Nazi Germany invaded the Soviet Union.

On Friday, Prigozhin claimed that the Russian Defense Ministry conducted a missile strike on a Wagner camp, which he said left multiple people dead. The ministry denied the allegation, accusing Prigozhin of spreading falsehoods. A criminal probe was opened into the Wagner chief over the alleged plot to foment a mutiny.

READ MORE: Key points of Putin’s address to nation over PMC Wagner coup attempt

On Saturday morning, Putin delivered a national address, denouncing Prigozhin’s demarche as mutiny and a “stab in the back,” while urging its supporters to “make the only right choice and stop taking part in criminal actions.”

Top stories

RT Features

A European country has banned an opposition party that was surging in the polls. Why aren't you hearing more about it?
A European country has banned an opposition party that was surging in the polls. Why aren't you hearing more about it? FEATURE
Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A European country has banned an opposition party that was surging in the polls. Why aren't you hearing more about it?
A European country has banned an opposition party that was surging in the polls. Why aren't you hearing more about it? FEATURE
Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
‘If the West doesn’t come to its senses on Ukraine, nukes could be used by Russia’ – Sergey Karaganov
0:00
28:29
Behind the murder curtain
0:00
29:23
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies