Wagner PMC 'armed coup' attempt in Russia: all the latest news
24 Jun, 2023 09:34
HomeRussia & FSU

Key points of Putin’s address to nation over PMC Wagner coup attempt

A criminal investigation had been opened into Evgeny Prigozhin for calling for an armed rebellion
Key points of Putin’s address to nation over PMC Wagner coup attempt
Russian President Putin delivers a televised address to the nation after Evgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, called for armed rebellion and reached the southern city of Rostov-on-Don with his troops, in Moscow, Russia. ©  Getty Images / Gavriil Grigorov

Russian President Vladimir Putin has delivered an address to the nation amid a coup attempt by the private military company Wagner. He described the mutineers’ actions as “backstabbing” and called for unity.

Late on Friday, PMC Wagner’s boss Evgeny Prigozhin accused the Russian military of striking his group’s base – something the Defense Ministry has strongly denied.

Russian authorities, in turn, have launched a criminal investigation into Prigozhin over staging an armed insurrection.

