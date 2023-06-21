icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Jun, 2023 18:09
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia’s ‘geopolitical future’ at stake – Shoigu

Newly graduated officers will face fateful challenges, the Russian defense minister has said
Russia’s ‘geopolitical future’ at stake – Shoigu
Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu attends a meeting with graduates of military academies at the Kremlin. ©  Sputnik/Yegor Aleyev

The West is trying to break Russia with all its might and the country’s very future is at stake, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu told a gathering of graduates from Russian military academies at the Kremlin on Wednesday.

“You graduated at a crucial time for the country, when our Motherland’s fate hangs in the balance and her geopolitical future is at stake,” Shoigu said, addressing the best of the best in their class. 

“The collective West has launched an actual war against Russia, once again trying to break her with all its might. They are imposing endless sanctions, provoking unrest and military conflicts in neighboring countries, and providing massive military assistance to the Kiev regime,” the Russian defense minister added.

Shoigu also told the newly minted junior lieutenants that they would need “the highest professionalism, maximum dedication, and the ability to quickly make non-textbook decisions and take responsibility,” as they take up service in the field.

Putin reveals future of Russian Armed Forces
Read more
Putin reveals future of Russian Armed Forces

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who spoke before Shoigu, told the graduating cadets that strengthening the military is one of the Kremlin’s top priorities, to be guided by the “priceless experience” provided by the ongoing military operation in Ukraine.

In addition to the cutting-edge missile systems, the Russian military will receive more tactical weapons that have proven themselves in combat, including enough drones to operate on platoon level, the president said.

The Kremlin ceremony took place against the backdrop of heavy fighting on the Zaporozhye front, with Ukraine attempting a “counteroffensive” using Western-supplied tanks, armored vehicles and artillery. Kiev’s forces have made little to no progress in the two weeks of fighting, while taking massive casualties, and may run out of steam by July, according to expert estimates.

The lessons of the operation in Ukraine are already being taught at Russia’s military academies, according to Shoigu. A total of 37 Defense Ministry schools and 34 military educational programs at civilian universities are graduating officers this year.

Top stories

RT Features

Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Another forever war?
0:00
24:43
The end of Title 42 and migration across the globe
0:00
27:26
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies