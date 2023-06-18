icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Jun, 2023 04:20
Kremlin clarifies Ukraine ‘demilitarization’ goal

Kiev now has less of its own equipment to use, Putin’s spokesman said
A destroyed Ukrainian tank near Artyomovsk (Bakhmut), April 17, 2023. ©  Sergey Averin / Sputnik

The Russian Army largely knocked out Ukraine’s domestically produced weapon systems, forcing the country to increasingly rely of Western arms, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. 

“Ukraine was highly militarized when [the conflict] began,” Peskov told RT Arabic on Saturday. “And, as [President Vladimir] Putin said yesterday, one of the goals was demilitarization of Ukraine. De facto this goal has been achieved.” 

Peskov argued that Ukraine has been “using its own weapons less and less,” and has gradually switched to using weapons supplied by the US-led NATO bloc.

The spokesman added that military aid to Kiev makes Western countries “parties to the conflict,” and makes the situation in Europe “more tense and unpredictable.” All this motivates Russia to take “more decisive measures to ensure the safety of the people in Donbass and the safety of the Russian Federation,” Peskov said. 

Putin listed “demilitarization” of Ukraine as one of the objectives of the military operation Moscow launched in the neighboring state in February 2022.

The bulk of Ukraine’s arsenal initially consisted of Soviet-era weapon systems and their upgraded versions. However, the Western countries have been increasingly supplying Kiev with modern equipment, including heavy tanks, anti-armor and anti-air missiles, drones, multiple rocket launchers, and howitzers. 

Earlier this month, Kiev lost its first German-made Leopard 2 tanks and US-made M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles when Ukrainian troops launched the long-anticipated counteroffensive. The assault had failed to break through the Russian defenses, Moscow said.

