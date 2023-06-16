icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Jun, 2023 12:17
Ten Ukrainian assaults repelled in single day – Moscow

Kiev lost up to 400 soldiers while attempting to breach the front line in several areas, the Russian Defense Ministry has said
A Russian servicemen of a mobile anti-aircraft unit sits by a DShK machine gun loaded on a UAZ truck as he is on combat duty for repelling attacks of Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles. ©  Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy

Ukraine has lost hundreds of troops in a series of unsuccessful attacks on two sections of the front line in the last 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed on Friday.

In a statement, the ministry said Kiev’s forces had gone on the offensive in two directions, with battles taking place near the so-called Vremevsky ledge in the southern section of the front, and west of the Russian city of Donetsk.

In the first area, the most intense fighting took place near the settlements of Rovnopol and Urozhaynoye, with Russian troops repelling five Ukrainian attacks. As a result, Kiev lost more than 200 service members, five tanks, seven armored personnel vehicles, and other hardware, according to officials in Moscow.

Russian troops repelled another five attacks near the settlements of Pervomayskoye, Petrovskoye and Staromichailovka, all located west and north-west of Donetsk, the ministry added. It estimated Ukrainian losses in the area at up to 215 service members, three armored and five other vehicles, as well as two artillery pieces.

Ukraine launched a large-scale counteroffensive on June 4, after the West and Kiev had talked up the operation for several months. According to Moscow, the attacks have thus far failed to gain any ground and have resulted in considerable losses for Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed Kiev’s forces are “taking heavy casualties” which outnumber Russia’s by a factor of ten.

Commenting on the counteroffensive, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky admitted on Thursday that Russian troops were putting up “very tough resistance.” His remarks tallied with an earlier CNN report, which cited two senior US officials as saying that Ukraine has encountered heavier pushback than expected from Moscow’s forces.

Top stories

RT Features

Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE

