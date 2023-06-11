icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Jun, 2023 21:42
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia brings nearly 100 soldiers back home in latest prisoner swap (VIDEO)

The servicemen were in “mortal danger” in Ukrainian captivity, the Russian Defense Ministry has said
Russia brings nearly 100 soldiers back home in latest prisoner swap (VIDEO)
©  Russian Defense Ministry

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed on Sunday that 94 servicemen have been returned from captivity, reportedly in exchange for 95 Ukrainian fighters, as Moscow and Kiev conducted the latest in a series of prisoner swaps amid the ongoing conflict.

A video published by the Defense Ministry showed dozens of soldiers, visibly overwhelmed with emotion, being driven home in buses and provided with food and fresh clothes.

According to the Russian ministry, the soldiers included in the latest swap were in “mortal danger” while in Ukrainian captivity, providing no further details. Russia’s human rights commissioner, Tatyana Moskalkova, said that they would be transported to medical facilities for treatment and psychological rehabilitation.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andrey Yermak, said that in exchange, Kiev secured the release of 95 fighters, including some of those taken captive during the battle for the city of Artymovsk (known in Ukraine as Bakhmut), which the Russian forces captured in May after months of heavy fighting.

READ MORE: Russian church mediates Ukraine prisoner release

Since the start of the Ukraine conflict, Moscow and Kiev have conducted numerous POW swaps – one of the few remaining paths of diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

Top stories

RT Features

Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE
The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict?
The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE
The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict?
The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Breaking the bank: The cost of bailouts
0:00
26:20
Peace for the elect? Lanxin Xiang, Distinguished Fellow at the Stimson Center
0:00
30:22
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies