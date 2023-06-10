icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Jun, 2023 09:17
Destruction of Western-supplied armor filmed from Ukrainian vehicle (VIDEO)

The footage was purportedly shot by a camera on a Bradley infantry fighting vehicle during a battle in Russia’s Zaporozhye Region
Destruction of Western-supplied armor filmed from Ukrainian vehicle (VIDEO)
A video emerged online on Saturday, allegedly showing a battle in which an advancing Ukrainian armored convoy, featuring German-made Leopard 2A6 tanks and US-supplied Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, was caught in a minefield and destroyed by Russian forces.

The clip, which first appeared in the Ukrainian media, was apparently shot in Russia’s Zaporozhye Region by a camera on one of the Bradleys involved in the clash, which is said to have taken place near the village of Malaya Tokmachka on Wednesday.

The video shows the US-supplied infantry fighting vehicle repeatedly firing in the direction of the nearby woods.

Two more armored vehicles in the picture appear to be abandoned, while another Bradley explodes as it passes by, after apparently hitting a mine.

The rest of the clip shows attempts by the surviving Ukrainian soldiers to evacuate under Russian fire, while trying to create a smoke screen to cover their retreat.

Aerial footage from the same battle was earlier posted by the Russian Defense Ministry and the country’s military bloggers. The clips captured several Ukrainian Leopard 2A6 tanks and Bradley vehicles being destroyed or abandoned.

The images are considered to be the first solid proof of Western armor, provided to Kiev by the West for its counteroffensive, being eliminated by the Russian military.

READ MORE: VIDEO shows American-made Bradleys and German-made Leopard tanks destroyed by Russia

According to the The New York Times, which verified the authenticity of the Russian videos, Ukraine lost at least three Leopard 2 tanks and eight Bradley fighting vehicles in that battle.

