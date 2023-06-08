Russian citizen detained on suspicion of spying for Ukraine – FSB

The man was collecting data about military infrastructure, the security service has claimed

A resident in Russia’s Far Eastern Primorsky Region has been detained on suspicion of spying for Ukraine, the Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Wednesday.

The man had been collecting data about local military and security infrastructure on behalf of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), according to the FSB statement.

“He [the suspect] was fully aware that the client could use it [the obtained information] to undermine the security of the Russian Federation,” the agency said.

The suspect could face life in prison if found guilty of treason.

The FSB released footage of the suspect’s arrest, showing what appeared to be Molotov cocktails at the man’s home.

In addition to the FSB detaining Russians suspected of collaborating with Ukraine, the authorities have warned on numerous occasions that Ukrainian saboteurs are planning attacks on Russian soil.

In May, the FSB detained a Ukrainian citizen suspected of secretly obtaining information about Russian military activities and infrastructure. The woman was accused of providing foreign agents with data on the Vostok group of forces, which are taking part in Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.