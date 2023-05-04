Ex-Russian president blasts Borrell over Kremlin attack comment 

The drone strike that targeted Putin’s Moscow residence will only escalate the Ukraine conflict, Dmitry Medvedev has claimed

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has ridiculed EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell after he urged Moscow not to escalate the conflict with Kiev, despite Ukraine being accused of launching a drone attack on the Kremlin.

Commenting on Thursday, Borrell noted that he had heard Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s denial that his country was involved in the incident, which took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning. “This is what Zelensky said and this is what I have to say,” the EU diplomat stated.

Instead, Borrell called on Russia “not to use this alleged attack as an excuse to continue the escalation of the war,” adding that the EU was concerned about this potential scenario.

Medvedev, who currently serves as deputy chair of Russia’s Security Council, responded on Twitter by arguing that the “terrorist attack committed by the Kiev authorities, guided by the US, and approved by the EU leadership” would inevitably lead to an escalation.

“This is just what Washington and many dumbheads in Brussels want,” the former president claimed.

The Kremlin has accused Ukraine of launching two UAVs to attack Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Moscow residence in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The drones were neutralized by electronic warfare measures and did not cause any casualties or damage, the presidential press service said, noting that Putin had not been in the Kremlin at the time of the incident.

Putin’s office further described the incident as a “pre-planned terrorist act” and an attempt on the Russian president’s life.

In the wake of the raid, Medvedev called for the “physical removal of Zelensky and his clique,” insisting that Russia would not even need the Ukrainian president to sign an unconditional surrender.

While Russian officials have blamed Kiev for the attack, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov claimed on Thursday that the US also bears responsibility, alleging that all Ukraine’s decisions are ultimately dictated by Washington.