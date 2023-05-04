Intel points to Kiev in Kremlin drone strike – Moscow

Reports by Russian agents confirm that Kiev masterminded the alleged attempt on Putin’s life, his spokesman says

Moscow has accused Kiev of launching this week’s drone attack against the Kremlin based on intelligence at its disposal, Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Russian president, has said.

“It was the data we have, the data obtained by our special services,” he told journalists on Thursday when asked about the basis for the accusations his office made on the previous day.

Peskov did not offer any details about the intelligence, but claimed that Washington shares in the responsibility for the attack.

“Such decisions – choice of targets, choice of means, etc. – are dictated to Kiev from Washington,” he stated, warning that the incident could trigger an escalation.

Russia has accused Kiev of attempting to assassinate President Vladimir Putin with two drones directed at his residence in the Kremlin. The Russian leader was not on the premises at the time, Peskov said earlier.

Ukrainian officials denied any involvement in the incident. An aide to President Vladimir Zelensky claimed without offering evidence that an unidentified Russian guerilla force was behind the attack.

US officials who spoke to Politico reportedly claimed that Washington did not receive any heads-up about the operation. The US government did not attribute the attack to Ukraine, the sources said.

Peskov dismissed the denials as “absolutely laughable.”

The spokesman also described the damage done by the drones, saying two copper sheets covering the dome of the Kremlin Senate building must be replaced after being charred, he said.

Moscow has accused the US and its allies of waging a proxy war against Russia, with Ukraine serving as one of the tools.