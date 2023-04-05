icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukrainian plane crashes in Russian border region – FSB
5 Apr, 2023 16:39
The pilot of the light aircraft has been detained by the border guard service
©  Getty Images/NNehring

A light Ukrainian plane has crashed in Russia’s Bryansk Region, bordering Ukraine, the Federal Security Service’s (FSB) border guard said on Wednesday.

The pilot of the aircraft survived the crash and was detained by the border guard. The service did not specify whether the crashed plane was a military or a civilian one.

Imagery circulating online purports to show the detained pilot. The man appears to be donning a military-style garb and a camouflaged baseball cap.

The plane crashed for “unknown reasons” near the village of Butovsk, located some 25 km away from the border, the guard said. The pilot tried to escape back to the Ukrainian territory yet was intercepted by a border patrol.

Earlier in the day, the Bryansk Region was attacked by a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), according to local governor Aleksandr Bogomaz. The UAV dropped an explosive device in Suzemsky district of the region, which is directly bordering Ukraine, leaving at least one person injured.

READ MORE: One injured in drone attack on Russian border region

Bryansk, as well as other Russian regions on the Ukrainian border, have repeatedly come under attacks by Kiev’s forces amid the ongoing hostilities between the two countries, which have been dragging on for over a year already. The attacks usually involve cross-border artillery and mortar shelling, as well as strikes with various UAVs.

