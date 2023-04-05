icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Apr, 2023 15:13
HomeRussia & FSU

One injured in drone attack on Russian border region

The governor of Bryansk has reported a Ukrainian airstrike in the Suzemsky district
One injured in drone attack on Russian border region
FILE PHOTO. An armed home-made UAV. ©  Sputnik / Vitaly Belousov

A Ukrainian drone strike in Russia’s Bryansk Region has left one person injured, local governor Aleksandr Bogomaz said on Wednesday. 

The incident reportedly occurred in the Suzemsky district of the region, which directly borders Ukraine. 

“An explosive device was dropped from a UAV. There is one victim, he is currently receiving all the necessary assistance. There was no material damage,” Bogomaz wrote in a Telegram post.

Bryansk and other Russian regions bordering Ukraine have suffered regular attacks amid the conflict with Kiev. Most of the incidents have involved drone strikes and cross-border artillery and mortar shelling.

Russia unveils latest anti-drone system READ MORE: Russia unveils latest anti-drone system

However, Bryansk Region suffered a major Ukrainian terrorist attack in early March, when a group of gunmen crossed into Russian territory before attacking civilians and planting explosive devices. Two people were killed in the assault and a ten-year-old boy was injured.

Responsibility for the incursion was claimed by the Ukraine-based ‘Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK)’, a neo-Nazi unit said to be composed of far-right militants and incorporated into Ukraine’s armed forces.

Kiev has denied responsibility for the attack and claimed it was a “provocation” by Moscow. However, one of the neo-Nazi fighters involved in the raid, Denis Nikitin, told the Financial Times that Kiev had “signed off” on it.

Top stories

RT Features

A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa FEATURE
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks FEATURE
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa FEATURE
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks FEATURE
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Illegal firearm sales in South Africa
0:00
28:25
CrossTalk: Tipping the scales
0:00
24:46
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies