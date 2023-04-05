One injured in drone attack on Russian border region

The governor of Bryansk has reported a Ukrainian airstrike in the Suzemsky district

A Ukrainian drone strike in Russia’s Bryansk Region has left one person injured, local governor Aleksandr Bogomaz said on Wednesday.

The incident reportedly occurred in the Suzemsky district of the region, which directly borders Ukraine.

“An explosive device was dropped from a UAV. There is one victim, he is currently receiving all the necessary assistance. There was no material damage,” Bogomaz wrote in a Telegram post.

Bryansk and other Russian regions bordering Ukraine have suffered regular attacks amid the conflict with Kiev. Most of the incidents have involved drone strikes and cross-border artillery and mortar shelling.

However, Bryansk Region suffered a major Ukrainian terrorist attack in early March, when a group of gunmen crossed into Russian territory before attacking civilians and planting explosive devices. Two people were killed in the assault and a ten-year-old boy was injured.

Responsibility for the incursion was claimed by the Ukraine-based ‘Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK)’, a neo-Nazi unit said to be composed of far-right militants and incorporated into Ukraine’s armed forces.

Kiev has denied responsibility for the attack and claimed it was a “provocation” by Moscow. However, one of the neo-Nazi fighters involved in the raid, Denis Nikitin, told the Financial Times that Kiev had “signed off” on it.