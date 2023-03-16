icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Mar, 2023 17:48
Russia unveils latest anti-drone complex

The new equipment can suppress a UAV 'swarm' from 5km away, its developer claims
Serp-VS5 anti-UAV system. ©  ruselectronics.ru

Russian state company Ruselectronics has finished developing a system that can detect and suppress multiple drones from a distance, a press release claimed on Thursday. The creators boast that this complex can counter "a drone swarm."

The Serp-VS5 (Russian for Sickle) can cut off drones from their pilots within a 5km (3.1-mile) range. The system works in five frequencies, which allows it to target specialized drones as well as civilian ones, the press release states. According to the developer, Serp-VS5 suppresses the connection from the UAV operator, scrambles navigation, and disorientates the aircraft. The complex is said to work against American GPS, Russian-made GLONASS, Chinese Beidou (the L1, L2, L5 ranges), as well as Wi-Fi-controlled drones.

The anti-drone defense system was designed by Ruselectronics’ Vektor research institute. Both the company and the institute are part of Rostec, Russia’s leading state-owned tech industry conglomerate. The developer’s deputy CEO, Andrey Sorokin, said "Anti-drone protection was becoming an integral part of any security system."

Combat and reconnaissance drones are being used extensively amid Russia’s military operation in Ukraine both on battlefields and for sabotage attacks by Kiev. Last week, Russian air defenses shot down an unmanned aircraft over Bryansk Region. The Krasnodar and Adygea regions were also attacked by drones in late February, when those attempts were successfully repelled, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Earlier this month, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko claimed that a commercially available quadcopter had been used in a sabotage attempt against a Russian A-50 early warning and control aircraft, which was sitting at an airfield near the country’s capital of Minsk.

