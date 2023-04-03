icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Apr, 2023 12:04
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukrainian church seized after attack on priests

The Khmelnitsky Cathedral will be handed over to the Kiev-backed Orthodox Church of Ukraine after a violent provocation on Sunday
Ukrainian church seized after attack on priests
Screenshot ©  Telegram / @stranaua

The Holy Intercession Cathedral in the city of Khmelnitsky in western Ukraine has been seized by supporters of the Kiev-backed Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), after a man dressed in a Ukrainian military uniform staged a provocation at the Sunday service by attacking priests loyal to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC). 

Kiev suspects the entity of covertly supporting Russia, despite the fact that the church proclaimed its independence from Moscow after the start of the conflict in February 2022.

According to the Union of Orthodox Journalists (UOJ), no services will be held in the cathedral until Easter. Representatives of the OCU said on social media that they obtained the keys to the cathedral, and that they are currently conducting an inventory review of the property.

According to local media, the OCU commission plans to submit documents concerning the transfer of ownership of the cathedral to the regional military administration on Monday.

Ukraine has long experienced religious tensions, with several entities claiming to be the true Orthodox Church. The two main rivals are the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) and the Kiev-backed Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), which is considered by the Russian Orthodox Church to be schismatic. 

US behind religious crackdown in Ukraine – Moscow
Read more
US behind religious crackdown in Ukraine – Moscow

The developments in Khmelnitsky came after the UOC reported on Sunday morning that a man dressed in a Ukrainian military uniform had disrupted the service in the cathedral by attacking the priests. The incident was caught on film, which appears to show the man kicking a priest and then being detained by churchgoers. Police arrested the man on charges of hooliganism. 

Soon after the incident, a large number of pro-OCU activists showed up outside the cathedral and staged a protest, during which they swiftly organized a committee and held a formal vote to transfer the cathedral to the Kiev-backed church. 

Khmelnitsky Mayor Aleksandr Simchishin later said in a Telegram post that the city authorities would seize all land from the UOC, and called for a nation-wide ban on the “Moscow FSB agency in the form of the UOC.” He also called for the UOC priests in the Khmelnitsky Cathedral to be held criminally liable for “beating a soldier,” and for the officers who responded to the incident to be fired.

Top stories

RT Features

Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks FEATURE
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image FEATURE
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks FEATURE
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image FEATURE
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
‘Australia risks becoming Asian Ukraine as US’ proxy warrior against China’ – ex-Australian ambassador
0:00
31:4
‘Hungary’ for (Samantha) Power
0:00
27:21
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies