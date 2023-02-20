No strikes reported in Kiev despite sirens during Biden’s visit – Reuters

Aerial attack alarm was heard in the Ukrainian capital, news agencies reported on Monday

Air raid sirens rang out in Kiev during US President Joe Biden’s unannounced visit on Monday, but there were no reports of Russian strikes, Reuters said.

According to AFP, the alarm was heard when Biden and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, flanked by armed security, were exiting St Michael’s Cathedral where the leaders had a meeting. The siren did not cause any panic, the news agency said.

Biden's trip to Ukraine is his first since Russia launched a military operation in the neighboring state nearly a year ago.

He promised to announce more weapons deliveries to Kiev and additional sanctions against Moscow, according to the White House.

The visit comes as NATO members are ramping up military aid to Kiev. The US, Britain and Germany are among the countries that pledged last month to transfer modern main battle tanks to Ukraine.