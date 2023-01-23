icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Jan, 2023 10:37
Russia expels EU state’s ambassador

Moscow has accused Estonia of making “total Russophobia” its official policy
Estonian Ambassador Margus Laidre arrives at the Russian Foreign Ministry building in Moscow, January 23, 2023. ©  Vladimir Pesnya / Sputnik

Russia has downgraded diplomatic ties with Estonia and ordered its ambassador, Margus Laidre, to leave Moscow by February 7. The move comes after the Baltic state demanded that Russia reduces staff at its embassy in Tallinn.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday that “the Estonian leadership has been deliberately destroying the whole complex of [bilateral] relations.” 

“Tallinn has elevated total Russophobia and the cultivation of hostilities towards our country to the level of state policy,” the statement read.

This month, the Estonian authorities told Russia to drastically reduce the personnel in its embassy in Tallinn by February 1. “Considering that the personnel of the Russian embassy is not working on improving Estonian-Russian relations in the middle of an aggressive war, we believe that the current size of the Russian mission is unjustified,” Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said at the time.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned the demand to slash its diplomatic staff in Tallinn. “It is not a secret that Estonia is one of the countries that are most hostile to Russia,” she said at the time.

The Russian Embassy in Tallinn said last week that the actions of the Estonian authorities prevented it from functioning normally and had led to “disruptions in consular services.”

