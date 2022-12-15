Russian spacewalk aborted

It was canceled after a safety system sounded the alarm on the Soyuz spacecraft, Roscosmos reported

A scheduled spacewalk by Russian cosmonauts was aborted on Thursday just before the airlock hatch was due to be opened, space agency Roscosmos has reported.

Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, who are currently on board the International Space Station (ISS), were scheduled to undertake Extra Vehicular Activity (EVA) to do some maintenance work, take photos of Earth, and conduct a scientific experiment. However, the plans had to be canceled after a safety system on the Soyuz MS-22 spaceship, which is docked at the ISS, sounded the alarm.

“A commission is working to establish the cause before a decision is made on further actions of the Russian crew of the ISS and ground specialist,” Roscosmos said in a statement.

The Russian agency didn’t offer any further details about the interruption. The news website space.com reported that a coolant leak had been discovered on the Russian spacecraft about 40 minutes before the spacewalk was supposed to start.

It said Prokopyev and Petelin had already donned their spacesuits and were in the process of depressurizing the airlock when the EVA was called off. The lives of the cosmonauts were not in danger, it added, based on livestreamed footage of the mission.