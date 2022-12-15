icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Dec, 2022 07:50
HomeRussia & FSU

Russian spacewalk aborted

It was canceled after a safety system sounded the alarm on the Soyuz spacecraft, Roscosmos reported
Russian spacewalk aborted
FILE PHOTO ©  Sergey Korsakov / Roscosmos

A scheduled spacewalk by Russian cosmonauts was aborted on Thursday just before the airlock hatch was due to be opened, space agency Roscosmos has reported.

Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, who are currently on board the International Space Station (ISS), were scheduled to undertake Extra Vehicular Activity (EVA) to do some maintenance work, take photos of Earth, and conduct a scientific experiment. However, the plans had to be canceled after a safety system on the Soyuz MS-22 spaceship, which is docked at the ISS, sounded the alarm.

“A commission is working to establish the cause before a decision is made on further actions of the Russian crew of the ISS and ground specialist,” Roscosmos said in a statement.

The Russian agency didn’t offer any further details about the interruption. The news website space.com reported that a coolant leak had been discovered on the Russian spacecraft about 40 minutes before the spacewalk was supposed to start.

READ MORE: China eyes expanding its new space station

It said Prokopyev and Petelin had already donned their spacesuits and were in the process of depressurizing the airlock when the EVA was called off. The lives of the cosmonauts were not in danger, it added, based on livestreamed footage of the mission.

Top stories

RT Features

This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs
This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs FEATURE
Fyodor Lukyanov: How can we explain Angela Merkel’s bombshell revelations about the Ukraine peace deal?
Fyodor Lukyanov: How can we explain Angela Merkel’s bombshell revelations about the Ukraine peace deal? FEATURE
Ex-Nazis in the service of Uncle Sam: How the US took control of Germany’s main intelligence service
Ex-Nazis in the service of Uncle Sam: How the US took control of Germany’s main intelligence service FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs
This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs FEATURE
Fyodor Lukyanov: How can we explain Angela Merkel’s bombshell revelations about the Ukraine peace deal?
Fyodor Lukyanov: How can we explain Angela Merkel’s bombshell revelations about the Ukraine peace deal? FEATURE
Ex-Nazis in the service of Uncle Sam: How the US took control of Germany’s main intelligence service
Ex-Nazis in the service of Uncle Sam: How the US took control of Germany’s main intelligence service FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The Cost of EcoTerrorism
0:00
27:9
CrossTalk: New globalization?
0:00
24:47
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies