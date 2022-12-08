icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Dec, 2022 19:12
HomeWorld News

China eyes expanding its new space station

Beijing might add more modules to the recently-completed Tiangong station, a senior space official says
China eyes expanding its new space station
FILE PHOTO. ©  Getty Images / China News Service / Luo Yunfei

China is considering expanding its Tiangong space station, Wang Xiang, the head of the space station system at the China Academy of Space Technology (CAST), has revealed.

The senior official spoke to the media following the successful return of the Shenzhou-14 mission astronauts (also known as taikonauts) over the weekend.

“Following our current design, we can continue to launch an extension module to dock with the forward section of the space station, and the extension module can carry a new hub for docking with the subsequent space vehicles,” Wang told CCTV.

Final module docks at Chinese space station READ MORE: Final module docks at Chinese space station

The potential expansion may include a new core module for the station, which currently has three pieces, the official suggested. Still, he did not confirm that these plans had been approved by Beijing.

The station received its final third module, the Mengtian Space Laboratory, back in November. The new module contains equipment for studying microgravity and conducting experiments in fluid physics, materials science, combustion science, and fundamental physics, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

The station also incorporates the core module Tianhe, which was launched in April 2021, and another space lab, Wentian. The country began building its own space station after it was excluded from the International Space Station (ISS) program in 2011, when the US government banned NASA from working with Beijing.

Top stories

RT Features

As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic
As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic FEATURE
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion'
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion' FEATURE
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out?
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic
As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic FEATURE
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion'
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion' FEATURE
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out?
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of ESG scores
0:00
26:13
Crosstalk: Transatlantic tensions
0:00
28:29
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies