23 Oct, 2022 11:13
New video shows moment of deadly Russian fighter-bomber crash

The jet hit the ground next to an apartment building on Monday, killing 15 people
Employees of the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry dismantle the rubble caused by a Sukhoi Su-34 jet combat aircraft crash at a residential building in Yeysk, Russia. ©  Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv

A new video has emerged showing the very moment when a malfunctioning Su-34 fighter-bomber crashed right next to a nine-story apartment block in the southern Russian city of Yeysk on Monday.

The dashcam footage that captured the incident was published by Russian news outlet Mash, which said it had received it from its readers. The video shows pilots ejecting just before the plane nose-dived near the building, causing a massive explosion. A white parachute could be seen in the night sky.

A total of 15 people died, including three children, as ammunition from the jet’s guns detonated. Both pilots survived. The aircraft was not carrying bombs or missiles.

Dozens were hospitalized, and more than 360 people were evacuated. Overall, 72 apartments were damaged.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the plane was on a routine training flight when one of the engines caught fire in mid-air. A criminal investigation has been launched in the wake of the tragedy.

Located in Krasnodar Region, the port of Yeysk sits on the Sea of Azov, across from the city of Mariupol.

