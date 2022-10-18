icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Oct, 2022 06:02
Russia & FSU

Over a dozen deaths confirmed after warplane crash

At least 13 people have died after the Su-34 hit an apartment block in Russia
Over a dozen deaths confirmed after warplane crash
The wreckage of the Su-34 fighter jet after a crash in Yeysk, Russia, October 17, 2022. © AFP

The death toll in a fighter jet crash in the southern Russian city of Yeysk has climbed to 13, Aleksey Kuznetsov, an aide to the country’s health minister, said.

The plane fell from the sky on Monday evening after one of its engines caught fire during a training flight, the Defense Ministry said.

Both pilots safely ejected, but the aircraft crashed just outside a nine-story building and exploded.

Kuznetsov said that three children are among the victims, adding that 19 people were hospitalized.

The emergency services said 68 people were rescued from the rubble, and 360 were evacuated. 

The authorities cordoned off the crash site, and canceled lessons at a nearby school. Overall, 72 apartments were damaged.

A criminal investigation has been launched following the disaster. The Russian Investigative Committee said on Tuesday that a mid-flight malfunction of the aircraft is believed to be the reason for the crash.

