Apartment building ablaze after Russian military plane crash (VIDEOS)

The fighter jet has went down right after take off, Russian military has confirmed

An apartment building in the Russian city of Yeysk has caught fire after a plane crash on Monday evening. The Russian Ministry of Defense has confirmed that the aircraft in question was a military Su-34 multipurpose fighter jet. The military added that the plane crashed soon after taking off from a local airfield for a training flight.

The jet’s pilots ejected to safety. According to their report, one of the plane’s engines caught fire soon after the takeoff, the ministry said.

A video from the scene published by the Mash news media outlet shows a multi-story apartment building engulfed in flames with plumes of thick black smoke rising into the skies.

The number of casualties resulted from the incident remains unknown. The governor of the Krasnodar region, where Yeysk is located, said that local and regional emergency services have been deployed to the scene. TASS reported that according to officials, at least 15 apartments have been damaged.

Located in southern Russia, Yeysk is a port city located across the Azov Sea from the city of Mariupol.