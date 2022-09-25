icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Sep, 2022 14:35
Soviet planes modified for US missiles destroyed in Ukraine – Russia 

A pair of MiG-29s was shot down in the southern part of the country, the Defense Ministry says 
Soviet planes modified for US missiles destroyed in Ukraine – Russia 
Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter planes during an exercise near Kiev, 2016. © Sergei Supinsky / AFP

Russian fighter jets have shot down two Ukrainian MiG-29 warplanes modified to fire US-made anti-radar weapons, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

According to the ministry, the planes that were intercepted in Ukraine’s southern Nikolaev Region were capable of carrying AGM-88 High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles (HARM) that are used to destroy radar stations on the ground.

The ministry reported that 12 Ukrainian drones were shot down, and 21 missiles, mostly from US-supplied HIMARS launchers, were intercepted mid-air. 

The news comes as Ukraine’s Kherson Region and large parts of neighboring Zaporozhye Region, both controlled by Russian troops, are holding five-day referendums on joining Russia. The Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), which broke away from Ukraine in the wake of the 2014 coup in Kiev, are also voting on becoming parts of Russia.

READ MORE: RT news crew comes under Ukrainian fire in Kherson (VIDEO)

An RT news team came under fire in the city of Kherson on Sunday when a Ukrainian missile hit a hotel they were staying in. The journalists were unharmed, but two civilians were killed in the attack, including a former member of Ukraine’s parliament, local officials said.


