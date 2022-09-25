icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Sep, 2022 09:09
HomeRussia & FSU

RT news crew under Ukrainian fire in Kherson (VIDEO)

A cameraman was rescued under the rubble after a missile destroyed a hotel

Ukraine shelled a hotel in the southern Russian-controlled city of Kherson where an RT news crew was staying early Sunday morning. A former Ukrainian politician and another person were killed in the attack.

The missile destroyed the rooms where RT correspondent Murad Gazdiev and cameraman Mikhail Kondakov slept. Both are unharmed.

Kondakov was buried under the rubble and was pulled out shortly after the strike.

“It’s like I’ve been electrocuted, I’m shaking,” Kondakov said after the rescue, surrounded by debris and pointing to a hole in the wall near where his bed was. “I was sleeping here, and it’s where the [missile] has struck. I don’t know how I survived.” 

The hotel was heavily damaged, and the roof collapsed. Several vehicles parked outside were also destroyed, including a car used by RT, Gazdiev said. He added that, apart from the four-person RT team, three migration center workers and two hotel staff members were inside the building during the strike.

“The [Russian] military left this place yesterday. Maybe the strike was planned to hit them,” Gazdiev said, adding that everyone is afraid of a second strike.

Local emergency services said two people were killed. Senior Russian-appointed official Kirill Stremousov confirmed that Aleksey Zhuravko, a former member of Ukraine’s parliament, is one of the victims. Zhuravko had posted a video of himself voting for Kherson Region to join Russia in the ongoing referendum.

Kherson officials called the strike “a premeditated terrorist act,” and accused Ukraine of using US-supplied M142 HIMARS multiple rocket launchers to shell the hotel.

Ukrainian Major General Vadim Skibitsky told the Daily Telegraph last month that Kiev’s intelligence officials consult with their US counterparts before launching missiles, but denied that the US provides direct targeting information.

READ MORE: US and allies reject referendums

Kherson Region and large parts of neighboring Zaporozhye Region are holding five-day referendums on joining Russia. The first results are expected to be released by Wednesday. The territories were seized by Russian forces after Moscow launched its military operation in the neighboring country on February 24.

The Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) are also holding referendums on becoming part of Russia. The republics broke away from Ukraine following the 2014 coup in Kiev. Russia recognized them as independent states in February.

Top stories

RT Features

US Psy-Ops exposed: Washington isn't concerned about morals, it's worried about getting caught
US Psy-Ops exposed: Washington isn't concerned about morals, it's worried about getting caught FEATURE
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

US Psy-Ops exposed: Washington isn't concerned about morals, it's worried about getting caught
US Psy-Ops exposed: Washington isn't concerned about morals, it's worried about getting caught FEATURE
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Domination vs aspiration? Dimitris Konstantakopoulos, political analyst & former adviser to Greek PM Papandreou
0:00
28:53
CrossTalk: Shrinking Ukraine
0:00
24:45
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies